RTS Wind Scores Maintenance Work at Ørsted's Burbo Bank Offshore Wind Farm

RTS Wind reports it has secured a contract to provide offshore blade maintenance at Ørsted's Burbo Bank wind farm, off Liverpool in the UK.

RTS Wind UK Operations Director, John Galliford, said, “We are delighted to be awarded this contract with Ørsted as we continue to build our long-term partnership.

“Our world-class blade team will work to maintain best-in-class health and safety standards, with our experienced and dedicated project management team and blade technicians, putting us in the best position to exceed client expectations.”