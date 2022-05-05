Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS to Start Large Offshore Survey in Norwegian Sea Next Week

May 5, 2022

Ramform Atlas - Credit: PGS
Ramform Atlas - Credit: PGS

Norwegian seismic company PGS said Thursday it had secured solid industry pre-funding for a large MultiClient survey on the Northwest shelf of the Norwegian Sea. 

The Ramform Atlas vessel is currently mobilizing for the survey, with scheduled acquisition starting around May 10.

President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen said:"This is the first large-scale MultiClient survey we are acquiring offshore Norway since 2020, as we experience increasing demand for high-fidelity MultiClient data from renewed exploration interest among our clients. 

"The Ramform Atlas will acquire approximately 6,000 square kilometers of new GeoStreamer data in a second azimuth to existing GeoStreamer MultiClient data in the region yielding a Dual Azimuth product."

Earlier this week, the company said it had won a contract for a survey in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Cyprus. The mobilization is scheduled to start in mid-June. The acquisition is expected to complete in mid-August.

Geoscience Seismic Energy Europe Offshore Activity Industry News Vessels

Related Offshore News

Credit: DEME

'Revolutionary' Vessel Orion Joins DEME Offshore's...
Credit: Damen

Fast and Comfortable: Damen, Ampelmann in Crew Change...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Lukas Z - AdobeStock

LLOG to Develop Two Deepwater GoM Discoveries Using...
Gulf of Mexico
Artist’s impression of future coral growth potential. This is not a scientific illustration of the possible scale, species, or size of the corals. Still from the ReCoral explainer video. - Credit: Ørsted

ReCoral - Ørsted to Try Growing Corals on Offshore Wind...
Ocean News

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

TMC, Allseas Complete Initial Deepwater Trials of Polymetallic Nodule Collector Vehicle

TMC, Allseas Complete Initial Deepwater Trials of Polymetallic Nodule Collector Vehicle

Wood Partners with Nauticus Robotics for Subsea Maintenance Services

Wood Partners with Nauticus Robotics for Subsea Maintenance Services

PGS to Start Large Offshore Survey in Norwegian Sea Next Week

PGS to Start Large Offshore Survey in Norwegian Sea Next Week

Argeo's SeaRaptor 6000 AUV Completes First Commercial Seabed Survey

Argeo's SeaRaptor 6000 AUV Completes First Commercial Seabed Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine