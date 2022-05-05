Fred. Olsen 1848 Introduces 'Game-changing' Floating Wind Foundation Brunel

Fred. Olsen 1848, a Norwegian company developing technologies and solutions for the renewable energy industry, has launched a foundation for floating wind turbines, called Brunel, which, the company says, will be a game-changer that can unlock the potential of floating offshore wind.

The company, owned by Bonheur, a Norwegian holding company for the Olsen family, says that the main challenge for floating offshore wind to become industrialized and respond to deployment at scale is the ability to manufacture and assemble floating foundations at a volume that is needed for the floating "giga" parks.

"In response, and after several years of development, Fred. Olsen 1848 now launches the Floating Foundation Brunel. The modular design enables Brunel to leverage the existing global supply chain and helps create a sustainable industry," the company said.

“The design of Brunel is based on a simple yet challenging design philosophy: to see if we can build a foundation based on generic steel tubulars and hence enable manufacturing at commercial scale. This radical focus on commercial requirements, while at the same time attending to excellence on all technical parameters, will allow the floating offshore wind industry to realize its enormous potential," Sofie Olsen Jebsen, CEO, Fred. Olsen 1848 said.