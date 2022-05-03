Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services Equips Fleet with Fueltrax Fuel Management System

Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS) has chosen to outfit its entire fleet of vessels with the Fueltrax Electronic Fuel Management System (EFMS) to ensure accurate fuel usage transparency and emissions tracking.

RVOS, a JV between Rawabi Holding, a diversified conglomerate of Saudi Arabia and Vallianz Holdings Limited of Singapore. It provides offshore support vessels and integrated offshore marine solutions to support the global energy industry.

RVOS is initially outfitting nearly half of its fleet with the EFMS after a trial of the system that concluded in late 2021. Installations have been completed in Indonesia, Singapore, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia.

Fueltrax EFMS measures direct fuel consumption and transfers on board, enabling vessel operators to reduce operational and fuel costs.

According to Fueltrax, the system achieves direct measurements using Coriolis smart meters to measure mass-flow rather than volume. The system consistently measures fuel quality and transmits that data to the Fueltrax operations center for real-time monitoring, Fueltrax explains.

"There is no doubt that digitization in the upstream/offshore arena is here to stay,” said Ahmed Al-Qadeeb, Vice President, Oilfield Services Division for Rawabi Holding Group. “With that in mind, we wanted to be sure that we partnered with a company that could provide a best-in-class system with the highest accuracy.”

“The impressive quality and stability of the Fueltrax EFMS, and first-rate response from their support team in Houston made it clear that this was the solution that would meet the high standards of sustained performance set for the RVOS fleet,” said Al-Qadeeb.

Once the trial concluded, RVOS began deploying the EFMS systems. Eight vessels are now fully outfitted, with 14 more in progress, part of a fleet that is growing to more than 50 vessels.



