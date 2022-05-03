Safety Certification Firm UL Opens Glasgow Office for Offshore Wind Operations

UL, a safety certification company has launched a new office in Glasgow, which will serve as the global hub for its growing offshore wind operations.

"From this location, UL will deliver expert support for customers and their projects worldwide, helping navigate complexities and mitigate risks through the various stages of development and operation by providing access to proven science, engineering and the best available data and software," the company said.

David Parkinson, the offshore wind lead in UL's Asset and Sustainability Performance division, will lead the Scotland office.

According to the company, its offshore team has over 60 years of combined experience in the energy industry.

The office launch follows the recent publication of results from Crown Estate Scotland's seabed leasing auction, ScotWind, which will see 10GW of offshore wind development across 15 projects over the coming years.

"The recent ScotWind auctions have shown that Scotland is one of the global hubs of ambitious, pioneering offshore wind development," said Parkinson. "To help advance offshore wind developments, we want to be in close proximity to our customers. Thus, Glasgow is a natural choice for UL's base of our global offshore wind service offerings. From here, we will be well placed to work with customers in all major territories and markets, offering technical advisory, due diligence and software solutions to stakeholders working across the full spectrum of offshore wind."



UL has also cited the Global Wind Energy Council's 2021 Global Offshore Wind report, according to which, offshore wind demonstrates the most substantial growth potential of any renewable energy technology, with seven times more capacity than the current market and a 15% increase on the previous year's forecasts.

"The offshore wind industry brings great opportunity and interesting challenges requiring continued collaboration and innovation," Parkinson said. "With a huge pipeline of projects worldwide, both in established and emerging markets, UL is well-placed from our base in Glasgow, and with operations and presence around the world, to aid developers, investors and operators to help advance offshore wind development."