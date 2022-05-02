Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
U.S. Gulf of Mexico: Injured Crewmember Medevaced from Dive Support Vessel

May 2, 2022

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced an injured crewmember from a dive support vessel about 17 miles south of Pecan Island, Louisiana, on Friday evening.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified at 8:15 p.m. Friday that a male crewmember in his 30s, aboard the dive support vessel Ms.  Kerci, reportedly sustained severe injuries to the leg. 

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist. 

The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the individual and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the  Lafayette Regional Airport. The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

According to available information, the vessel, built in 2001, is owned by diving services company C-Dive.

