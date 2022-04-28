Europa Oil & Gas Names New CFO

Europa Oil & Gas, an oil and gas company with assets in the UK, Ireland, and Morocco focused has appointed Will Holland as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Company effective June 1, 2022.

"Mr. Holland is a proven financier with a career spanning over 25 years in the upstream industry. He started as an engineer focused on North Sea operations before moving into upstream banking at Macquarie Bank. Since 2013 he has run a successful consulting business which advises energy companies on commercial, financial, and M&A matters. Mr. Holland has significant experience in corporate acquisitions, establishing and growing small-cap E&P companies, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring and investor relations, much of which was gained working on deals across the UK and Europe. He has an engineering degree from Warwick University and an MBA from Heriot-Watt University," Europa Oil & Gas said of its new CFO.

Simon Oddie, CEO said: "I’m delighted that Will has agreed to join Europa in a full-time capacity. He has been consulting for Europa since November 2021 and orchestrated the equity raise for the Serenity farm-in. He brings a wealth of corporate, financial and M&A experience in the upstream sector that will be of crucial importance as we continue to grow the business and I look forward to working with him at this very exciting time for the Company.”

Last week, oil and gas company i3 Energy executed the farm-in agreement with Europa Oil & Gas following Europa's completion of its equity fundraising to fund its share of the upcoming Serenity appraisal well in the UK North Sea.