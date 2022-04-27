Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saudi Aramco to Keep Shelf Drilling's Jack-up Busy Until May 2025

April 27, 2022

Jack-up drilling rig specialist Shelf Drilling has secured a three-year contract extension for the High Island V jack-up rig with Saudi Aramco.

The contract for the rig of the Marathon LeTourneau 82-SD-C design will start in direct continuation of its current contract in the Arabian Gulf. 

The company did not share the financial details. According to Shelf Drilling's last fleet status report, issued in February 2022, the High Island V's contract with Saudi Aramco had been expected to expire in March 2022.

Now, following the extension, the expected availability of the 1981-built, 2013-upgraded jack-up drilling rig is May 2025.


Vår Energi Increases Dividend as as Q1 Profit Soars

Vår Energi Increases Dividend as as Q1 Profit Soars

