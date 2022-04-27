Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Rig Builders Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine Set to Combine

April 27, 2022

Caption: From left: Mr Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corporation and Chairman of Keppel O&M; Mr Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M; Mr Wong Weng Sun, President & CEO of Sembcorp Marine, and Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Chairman of Sembcorp Marine at the signing of definitive agreements between Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Marine for the Proposed Combination of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine.
Singapore's Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has agreed to combine with local conglomerate Keppel Corp's larger offshore and marine (O&M) unit, a year after the Temasek-backed firms started deal talks to cope with an industry downturn.

"The combined entity will be well-positioned to capture opportunities arising from decarbonization in the oil & gas sector and from the global energy transition towards renewables, particularly in the areas of offshore wind, and new energy sources," the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Sembmarine and Keppel Offshore & Marine, one of the world's largest offshore oil rig builders, have suffered from a prolonged and severe sector downturn over many years. A surge in oil prices has partly improved the industry outlook.

Once the merger is completed, Keppel and its shareholders will own 56% of the combined entity, while Sembcorp Marine's shareholders will own the rest. Keppel will distribute in-specie 46% of the merged entity's shares to its shareholders and retain a 10% stake.

Singapore state investor Temasek, Sembmarine's majority shareholder, will become the largest shareholder in the combined company with a 33.5% stake.

Sembmarine was valued at S$4.1 billion as of Tuesday's closing price.

JPMorgan is the financial adviser to Keppel on the deal, while Credit Suisse is the financial advisor to Sembmarine.

($1 = 1.3781 Singapore dollars)

(Reuters - Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Harish Sridharan; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Christopher Cushing)

