Offshore Rig Builders Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine Set to Combine

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has agreed to combine with local conglomerate Keppel Corp's larger offshore and marine (O&M) unit, a year after the Temasek-backed firms started deal talks to cope with an industry downturn.

"The combined entity will be well-positioned to capture opportunities arising from decarbonization in the oil & gas sector and from the global energy transition towards renewables, particularly in the areas of offshore wind, and new energy sources," the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Sembmarine and Keppel Offshore & Marine, one of the world's largest offshore oil rig builders, have suffered from a prolonged and severe sector downturn over many years. A surge in oil prices has partly improved the industry outlook.

Once the merger is completed, Keppel and its shareholders will own 56% of the combined entity, while Sembcorp Marine's shareholders will own the rest. Keppel will distribute in-specie 46% of the merged entity's shares to its shareholders and retain a 10% stake.

Singapore state investor Temasek, Sembmarine's majority shareholder, will become the largest shareholder in the combined company with a 33.5% stake.

Sembmarine was valued at S$4.1 billion as of Tuesday's closing price.

JPMorgan is the financial adviser to Keppel on the deal, while Credit Suisse is the financial advisor to Sembmarine.



($1 = 1.3781 Singapore dollars)



(Reuters - Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Harish Sridharan; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Christopher Cushing)