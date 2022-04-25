Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bordelon Marine Renews Charter for Brandon Bordelon

April 25, 2022

(Photo: Bordelon Marine)
(Photo: Bordelon Marine)

U.S. based offshore vessel owner Bordelon Marine LLC said it has renewed the charter agreement with Oceaneering International, Inc. for the MV Brandon Bordelon; 260’ DP2 Jones-Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel for an additional two-year firm term.

The charter agreement renewal commenced in February 2022. The vessel is currently oprtating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to AIS ship tracking data.

The vessel is mobilized with two Oceaneering Millennium Plus work class remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) and Oceaneering survey equipment and technology. The vessel is typically used to conduct a variety of projects including ROV and diving support, pre-lay and post-lay mat installation, well abandonment and wireline services, hydrate remediation, subsea pumping, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) as well as light construction and installation.

Activity Offshore Vessels

Related Offshore News

Credit: WINDEA CTV

WINDEA CTV Starts Construction of Three Crew Transfer...
(Photo: Swire Pacific Offshore Holdings)

Tidewater Completes Swire Pacific Offshore Acquisition


Trending Offshore News

(File photo: Hess Corp.)

Exxon Makes Three New Oil Discoveries in Guyana, Boosts...
Oil
Photo: Still taken from project video of EchoBoltBUG inspecting bolts inside ORE Catapult's Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine.

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously...
Offshore Energy

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Odfjell Oceanwind aims to Help Decarbonize Offshore Drilling with Floating Wind

Odfjell Oceanwind aims to Help Decarbonize Offshore Drilling with Floating Wind

U.S. Identifies Possible Wind Power Areas Off Oregon, Atlantic Coasts

U.S. Identifies Possible Wind Power Areas Off Oregon, Atlantic Coasts

Exxon Declares Force Majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 Operations

Exxon Declares Force Majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 Operations

Acteon Reveals New Structure in Offshore Renewables Push

Acteon Reveals New Structure in Offshore Renewables Push

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine