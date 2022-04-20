Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Subsea Cable Installation: Boskalis Bags 'Significant' Offshore Wind Contract

April 20, 2022

Illustration - ©Matvejs/AdobeStock
Illustration - ©Matvejs/AdobeStock

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis has said it has won a contract for the transportation and installation of the export cables for a large offshore wind farm development. 

The value of this contract for Boskalis is considered to be ‘significant' meaning it is worth between 150 million euros and 300 million euros.

Under the contract, Boskalis will be responsible for the ocean transportation of export cables with the use of in-house heavy transport vessels. 

The installation scope includes three 275kV AC export cables with a combined total length in excess of 200 kilometers and will tie up one of the N-class cable laying vessels for at least nine months. Preparatory works will start in the second half of 2023 and the cable installation works will commence in 2024. 

Boskalis did not reveal the identity of the client or the location of the offshore wind farm.


Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables Subsea Cables


Trending Offshore News

For illustration only - Saipem 7000 - Credit: Saipem (File photo)

Saipem Shares Possible Cause of Crane Vessel Tilting...
Offshore
Copyright Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year
Offshore

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Wood Posts Lower Full-year Revenue. CEO to Retire

Wood Posts Lower Full-year Revenue. CEO to Retire

Subsea Cable Installation: Boskalis Bags 'Significant' Offshore Wind Contract

Subsea Cable Installation: Boskalis Bags 'Significant' Offshore Wind Contract

ADES to Buy Maersk Convincer Jack-up Rig for $42.5M

ADES to Buy Maersk Convincer Jack-up Rig for $42.5M

RWE Selects O&M Base for Denmark's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

RWE Selects O&M Base for Denmark's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine