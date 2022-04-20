Subsea Cable Installation: Boskalis Bags 'Significant' Offshore Wind Contract

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis has said it has won a contract for the transportation and installation of the export cables for a large offshore wind farm development.

The value of this contract for Boskalis is considered to be ‘significant' meaning it is worth between 150 million euros and 300 million euros.

Under the contract, Boskalis will be responsible for the ocean transportation of export cables with the use of in-house heavy transport vessels.

The installation scope includes three 275kV AC export cables with a combined total length in excess of 200 kilometers and will tie up one of the N-class cable laying vessels for at least nine months. Preparatory works will start in the second half of 2023 and the cable installation works will commence in 2024.

Boskalis did not reveal the identity of the client or the location of the offshore wind farm.



