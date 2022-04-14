Petronas Starts Production From BTJTB-T2 Well Offshore Indonesia

Image for illustration only ©GoodVibes - Photo/AdobeStockMalaysian oil and gas company Petronas has achieved its first hydrocarbon from the Bukit Tua Phase-2B’s BTJTB-T2 well located within the Ketapang Block, offshore East Java, Indonesia.

The BTJTB-T2 well was spudded on September 30, 2021, and drilled to a target depth of 1,890 meters.

"This milestone is part of the fourth development project after Bukit Tua Phase 1, Phase 2A, and Phase 3. The project aims to produce 12,500 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day and 30 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) of gas per day through five development wells," Petronas said.

Petronas Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream, Adif Zulkifli said, “As a progressive energy and solutions partner, this achievement demonstrates our commitment to deliver safe and reliable supply of energy to Indonesia. The Bukit Tua Phase-2B project's first hydrocarbon will play an important role in contributing to Indonesia's target to achieve one million barrel of oil per day by 2030.”

Petronas is the operator of the Ketapang Block and holds 80 percent participating interest through its two subsidiaries, PC Ketapang II Ltd and PETRONAS Carigali (Ketapang) Ltd, while the remaining 20 percent is held by PT Saka Ketapang Perdana.

