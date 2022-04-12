Engineering Firm Wood Lands Work on Woodside's Sangomar FPSO Project

Australian oil and gas company has hired engineering firm Wood for work on the Sangomar FPSO development, located 100km south of Dakar, Senegal.

The Sangomar FPSO is designed for the processing of hydrocarbons and the storage of oil from Senegal's first offshore oil development.

On completion in 2023, the FPSO will have a production capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

Wood said that its multidisciplinary team would implement a combined production management system (PMS) and virtual metering system (VMS) at the Sangomar FPSO control room and Woodside's onshore offices in Senegal and Perth.

"Wood's PMS and VMS will provide real-time monitoring of the production system together with decision support for complex operations and advanced surveillance for hydrate and wax management. The PMS will ensure continuity of production and minimized flaring which reduces the greenhouse gas emissions and methane intensity of Sangomar. Further, the VMS minimizes the number of subsea flow meters required for the development," Wood said.

Once completed, the FPSO, named FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor after Senegal’s first president from 1960 to 1980, will be deployed at the Sangomar (formerly SNE) field located approximately 100 km south of Dakar, Senegal. Japan's MODEC is responsible for supplying the FPSO, while Woodside is the operator of the Sangomar field development.

The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 will comprise the FPSO, 23 subsea wells, and supporting subsea infrastructure.

Scheduled for delivery in early 2023, the FPSO will be permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 780 meters. It will be capable of processing 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day and will have a minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.