Lamprell to Build NOV Floating Wind Platforms for Cerulean

Lamprell, a UAE-based company specializing in the construction of offshore energy facilities, has signed an agreement with NOV, to support its delivery of three 1 gigawatt (GW) offshore floating wind farms for Cerulean Winds, the UK-based floating offshore wind farm and green hydrogen infrastructure developer.

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, NOV plans to use Lamprell as its provider for the fabrication, assembly, and outfitting in relation to the construction of NOV-designed "trifloaters" to be used as floating foundations for the three wind farms.

"NOV and Lamprell will work closely to support and develop UK local content goals and will engage together in discussions with UK supply chain and UK yard(s) interested in participating in the projects, and able to offer suitable solutions," Lamprell said.

In June 2021, Cerulean applied to develop a 3GW+ floating wind turbine project at sites West of Shetland and in the Central North Sea, off the UK.

NOV was named as the first of Cerulean’s major delivery partners for fabrication for this proposed 200+ turbine development and will act as the exclusive provider of floating and mooring systems. If approved, the project is anticipated to be commissioned in 2026.

Natural progression

Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell said: “Today represents an important milestone for our floating wind ambitions. Our long history in the traditional oil & gas sector has stood us in good stead for our transition into the renewables space where we have been active since 2007. Offshore floating wind is a natural progression for the business and represents another step in the realization of our strategy and establishing our credentials in the UK market. We look forward to supporting NOV in the development of this transformational project for the industry and Scotland.”

Joe Rovig, President of NOV Rig Technologies, said: “We are very pleased to have Lamprell on board with us as a partner for Cerulean’s major infrastructure development. Lamprell’s track record in offshore wind will complement our UK and European infrastructure and personnel and we look forward to making a joint contribution towards decarbonising the UK Offshore sector.”