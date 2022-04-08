Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Austria's OMV Takes $2.17B Hit from Russia Business

April 8, 2022

File Photo: A vessel connecting pipe sections above water at Nord Stream 2 project in 2019 - Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt
File Photo: A vessel connecting pipe sections above water at Nord Stream 2 project in 2019 - Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt

Austrian energy group OMV said on Friday it would take a 2-billion-euro ($2.17 billion) hit in the first quarter of this year from its business in Russia as it seeks to distance itself from the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, the Austrian oil and gas firm said Russia would no longer be one of its core regions, joining other Western energy rivals in pulling back from Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation". Read full story

In a first-quarter trading update, OMV said it wrote off 1 billion euros in March in connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project from Russia to Germany, which Berlin halted in late February.

In addition, adjustments to the consolidation method of two Russian entities through which it holds a 24.99% interest in the Yuzhno Russkoye gas field would result in a further hit of 1 billion euros.

By 0755 GMT, OMV shares were up 2.43% at 43.50 euros. Morgan Stanley cut its target price for OMV to 48.4 euros from 64.5.

Russia has been a key region for OMV, one of Russian gas giant Gazprom's five Western finance partners in the $11-billion Nord Stream 2 project.

Last month, OMV said its exposure to Russia would now be limited to about 2% of total fixed assets.

In Friday's quarterly trading update, OMV said it benefited from a higher refinery reference margin, which climbed to $9.75 per barrel from $6.25 in the previous quarter.

However, the positive effects were more than offset by higher utilities costs and crude oil price differentials, OMV said.

"Compared to Q4 2021, retail margins decreased substantially while commercial margins went down to a lesser extent," it added.

OMV's first-quarter results are due on April 29.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(Reuters - Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Finance Pipelines Europe Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Extinction Rebellion UK

Oil Protesters Block 10 UK Oil Terminals
Oil and gas from the field are transported to the Edvard Grieg platform - Image Credit: Aker BP

OKEA Buys Neptune Energy's Stake in Ivar Aasen Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Bay du Nord project illustration - Credit: Equinor (File Image)

Canada Approves Equinor's $12B Bay du Nord Offshore Oil...
FPSO
Johan Castberg Sailaway from Singapore at Dawn for Norway - ©Sembcorp Marine

VIDEO: Boskalis' Boka Vanguard Carrying Johan Castberg...
FPSO

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Prosafe Wins Petrobras Tender for Accommodation Rig Supply

Prosafe Wins Petrobras Tender for Accommodation Rig Supply

Austria's OMV Takes $2.17B Hit from Russia Business

Austria's OMV Takes $2.17B Hit from Russia Business

Australia: Woodside Shareholders to Benefit from $40B BHP Merger - KPMG

Australia: Woodside Shareholders to Benefit from $40B BHP Merger - KPMG

We Won't Pay for Gazprom Gas in Roubles, Ørsted Says

We Won't Pay for Gazprom Gas in Roubles, Ørsted Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine