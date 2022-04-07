TotalEnergies Taps IKM Testing For Tyra II Testing Services

TotalEnergies Denmark has awarded IKM Testing AS a contract on the Tyra Redevelopment Project offshore Denmark.

The Tyra field is the largest gas condensate field in the Danish Sector of the North Sea. Due to seabed subsidence, the Tyra field required a redevelopment, calling for the removal and decommissioning of the prior Tyra platforms, reuse, and 13 meters extension of the existing jackets at six platforms that will have new topsides and a new process platform, and a new accommodation platform. Old platforms have been removed and several new topside modules have so far been installed.

Once online, the redeveloped Tyra will produce enough gas to power 1.5 million homes in Denmark, with production at peak expected at 60000 boepd.

IKM Testing's contract scope includes topside nitrogen helium leak testing and commissioning during hook-up of seven new Tyra II platforms. In

addition, extensive work will be carried out with dewatering and preservation of subsea pipelines between the platforms, IKM Testing said.

The contract will be managed from IKM Testing’s Head Office at Sola Norway and will give high activity offshore in the Danish North Sea during 2022-2023, IKM Testing said.

This is not the first time IKM Testing has been involved in the Tyra project. In 2019-2020 IKM Testing Norway completed a contract for cleaning and preparation prior to the removal of existing platforms and associated subsea pipelines at the field.

IKM Testing Asia in 2021 performed engineering, nitrogen helium leak testing, flange management and commissioning services on the wellhead

and riser platforms built at Sembcorp Marine yard in Singapore and are currently performing engineering, nitrogen helium leak testing, and commissioning on the processing module under construction at McDermott yard in Batam, Indonesia.

TotalEnergies is leading the redevelopment of Tyra with its Danish Underground Consortium partners Noreco and Nordsøfonden.