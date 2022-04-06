DOF Subsea's North Sea Decom Project Hits 99% Recycling and Repurposing Rate

Subsea services company DOF Subsea has recently carried out an offshore decommissioning contract for Repsol Sinopec Resources UK, achieving a 99% rate for the combined recycling and repurposing of recovered materials.

The offshore works at the Buchan and Hannay fields in the UK North Sea, took 74 days to complete. Using its Skandi Acergy and Skandi Skansen vessels, DOF Subsea recovered 135 concrete mattresses weighing approximately 800 tonnes, more than 12km of rigid pipelines, SSIV/PLEM Structures, 15.5km of flexibles and umbilicals, spool pieces, and around 1,500 grout bags and general debris.

According to DOF Subsea, the recovered material was sent to Aberdeen Harbour’s Clipper Quay for dispersal, with 95% of the material being recycled and 4% being repurposed. Only 1% was sent to landfill as a last resort, the company said.

"The recovered material was dispatched for a wide variety of uses. A total of 15 concrete mattresses were repurposed into aggregate, and used in the roads at the £350m Aberdeen Harbour extension project. The plastic sheaths from the flexible risers and umbilicals were recycled by an approved supplier and all metal was smelted," the company said.

Also, DOF Subsea worked with Scotoil Service in Aberdeen throughout the process with any naturally occurring radioactive materials contaminated waste in metals or plastics removed by high pressure cleaning at Scotoil before undergoing high-temperature incineration. The decontaminated metals and plastics were then recycled.



