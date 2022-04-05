Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Swire Energy Services Wins UK Wind Farm Work for Ørsted.

April 5, 2022

(Photo: Ørsted)
(Photo: Ørsted)

Offshore services firm Swire Energy Services (SES) said it has been awarded a contract from wind farm operator Ørsted for a routine maintenance campaign off the U.K. coast for Summer 2022.

The new contract will see SES provide services including blade maintenance and the provision of service operation vessel (SOV) and crew transfer vessel (CTV) logistics for two of Ørsted’s wind farms off the coast of Cumbria.

The contract is one of the first major blade service scopes SES has won since it acquired wind service company ALL NRG in August of 2021, and the establishment of their Blade+ product range in November, SES said.

Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables


Trending Offshore News

Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

Workers Evacuated after Fire Breaks Out on North Sea FPSO
Offshore
File Image: SBM Offshore

ExxonMobil Sanctions Fourth and Largest Oil Project Off...
Energy

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Swire Energy Services Wins UK Wind Farm Work for Ørsted.

Swire Energy Services Wins UK Wind Farm Work for Ørsted.

Saipem Clinches $400M in Offshore Drilling Contracts

Saipem Clinches $400M in Offshore Drilling Contracts

Greece to Speed Up Offshore Exploration Amid Soaring Energy Prices, Supply Concerns

Greece to Speed Up Offshore Exploration Amid Soaring Energy Prices, Supply Concerns

POSH, FMS to Offer Mooring Services to Floating Wind Market in Europe

POSH, FMS to Offer Mooring Services to Floating Wind Market in Europe

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine