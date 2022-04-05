Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem Clinches $400M in Offshore Drilling Contracts

April 5, 2022

Saipem 12000 will drill for Eni offshore West Africa - Credit: Saipem (file photo)
Saipem 12000 will drill for Eni offshore West Africa - Credit: Saipem (file photo)

Italian offshore services firm Saipem has won new offshore drilling contacts in the Middle East and Africa worth over $400 million in total.

In the Middle East, Saipem has won contracts for two high-spec jack-up drilling rigs units. The contracts, with undisclosed client(s) consist of drilling and workover operations for a duration of five years. 

The start of operations in the Middle East is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022. Each contract includes options for two additional years. These projects will involve one Saipem jack-up unit and a new high specification jack-up chartered from CIMC Group for the project, Saipem said.

"With these additional awards in the Middle East, Saipem consolidates its presence in this strategic area, expanding the jack-up fleet from three to five units, with a view to growth in the offshore drilling market," Saipem added.

In West Africa, Saipem has won a contract with the Italian oil and gas company Eni for the drilling campaign to be conducted using the ultra-deep-water drillship Saipem 12000. The operations under the contract with Eni are expected to start in April 2022 in continuity with previous activities. 

The contract duration is for six months plus optional periods for an additional 10 months.

"Including the contracts announced today, from the beginning of 2022 Saipem has been awarded projects worth over a total amount of 750 million USD in the offshore drilling segment," Saipem said.

Middle East Drilling Rigs Africa Industry News Energy Activity Drilling

