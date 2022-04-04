Short-term Extension for Espoir Ivorien FPSO in Ivory Coast

Oslo-listed FPSO leasing company BW Offshore has entered into a short-term contract extension for the Espoir Ivoirien FPSO, moored offshore Ivory Coast.

The vessel's firm contract with CNR is scheduled to expire in 2022, but there are extension options available that could see the vessel busy in Ivory Coast until 2036.

"BW Offshore has entered into a short-term extension for Espoir Ivoirien from April 4 to May 15, 2022, to allow time to finalize terms for a further contract extension," the company said Monday.

The FPSO, operating on the Espoir field offshore the Ivory Coast since 2002, has an oil processing capacity of 45,000 bbl/d and a gas handling capacity of 80 mmscfd. It can store 1,100,000 barrels.

In January 2021, two people died aboard the vessel, in an incident that occurred while work was being performed in a cargo tank onboard the FPSO, due to "a leakage of hydrocarbons into the tank where the work was being performed."

The FPSO Espoir Ivoirien restarted operations in October 2021.



