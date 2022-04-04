CCUS: Genesis Wins Northern Endurance Partnership Offshore FEED

British oil major BP, the operator of Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) has awarded Genesis the NEP offshore FEED.

In October 2021, the UK government selected the Northern Endurance Partnership’s East Coast Cluster as one of the first two clusters be taken forward as part of its Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS) cluster sequencing process. The Northern Endurance partnership, which BP leads as operator, will provide the common infrastructure needed to transport CO2 from emitters across the Humber and Teesside to secure offshore storage in the Endurance aquifer in the Southern North Sea.

Genesis will deliver a Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) package, led from its UK offices, over the next 14 months. The FEED scope consists of over 250km of subsea pipeline, two landfalls and a subsea injection system connected to six wells.

Dense phase CO2 from NZT, in which Genesis has previously supported the pre-FEED phases, as well as CO2 from Zero Carbon Humber will be exported to the Endurance aquifer for injection.

Christophe Malaurie, Senior Vice President of Genesis said “Genesis is pleased to be awarded the NEP offshore FEED. This award builds on over 2 years of support to the development of the East Coast Cluster and demonstrates our commitment and investment in the UK for a sustainable future.

"Genesis is well-positioned to support developments like the East Coast Cluster with its extensive experience in CO2 management, to deliver our net zero emissions by 2050 in the UK. Genesis welcomes the opportunity to work with the East Coast Cluster and its stakeholders to produce a first of a kind project.”