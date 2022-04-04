Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil: Petrobras Finds Oil in Campos Basin Pre-Salt

April 4, 2022

Credit: Petrobras
Credit: Petrobras

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras announced on Friday that it had discovered an oil accumulation in the southern portion of the Campos Basin.

The oil was found in a pioneering well in the Alto de Cabo Frio Central block, which is owned by Petrobras and BP.

Petrobras said that it "will continue drilling the well to the final depth originally planned in order to assess the dimensions of the new accumulation and to characterize the quality of the fluids and reservoirs found."

The oil-bearing interval was verified by electrical profiles and oil samples, which will be further characterized by laboratory analysis, the company added.

The block, part of pre-salt, is located about 230 kilometers (140 miles) from the city of Rio de Janeiro in a water depth of 1.83 kilometers (1.14 miles), according to the company.

(Reuters - Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler and Will Dunham)

Discoveries Deepwater Industry News Energy Activity Drilling

Related Offshore News

The well at the Cutthroat prospect was drilled using Seadrill’s West Saturn drillship / ©Seadrill (File photo)

No Oil at ExxonMobil's Cutthroat Well Offshore Brazil
A Diamond Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Owen Foley/MarineTraffic.com

Diamond Offshore Set to Relist on NYSE


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: SBM Offshore

ExxonMobil Gets Guyana's Approval for Yellowtail Project
FPSO
Credit: Australian Government

Australian Gov't Awards Northern Endeavour FPSO Decom Deal...
Australia/NZ

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Brazil: Petrobras Finds Oil in Campos Basin Pre-Salt

Brazil: Petrobras Finds Oil in Campos Basin Pre-Salt

After Pavo Success, Santos Gearing Up to Start Drilling at Apus-1 Well Offshore W. Australia

After Pavo Success, Santos Gearing Up to Start Drilling at Apus-1 Well Offshore W. Australia

Technip Energies Lands FEED Contract with Equinor for Floating Wind Project in S. Korea

Technip Energies Lands FEED Contract with Equinor for Floating Wind Project in S. Korea

Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Two More IWS' Offshore Wind Vessels

Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Two More IWS' Offshore Wind Vessels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine