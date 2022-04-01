Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Helix in Multi-year Well Intervention Deal with Shell in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

April 1, 2022

Credit: Helix Energy Solutions (File Photo)
Credit: Helix Energy Solutions (File Photo)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, a U.S. offshore oil, and gas well services company, has signed a multi-year deal with Shell to provide Well Intervention services in the Gulf of Mexico.

Under the contract Helix will provide either the Q4000 or Q5000 riser-based semi-submersible well intervention vessel, a 10k or 15k Intervention Riser System (IRS), remotely operated vehicles, project management, and engineering services to cover operations from fully integrated well intervention to fully integrated plug and abandonment well services, Helix said.

The three-year deal, which begins in March 2022, is expected to provide 75 days of utilization per year with the opportunity to add further days.

"The Q4000 and Q5000 well intervention vessels provide an optimal platform for a wide variety of tasks, including subsea well intervention, field and well decommissioning, installation and recovery of subsea equipment, well testing and emergency well containment," Helix added.

The company did not share financial details of the agreement.

 

Gulf of Mexico Well Operations Energy Activity North America Offshore

Related Offshore News

©Talos

Talos Disappointed as Pemex Gets to Run Development of...
©Ampelmann

Ampelmann, MMA Offshore Team Up for FPSO Support in Ivory...


Trending Offshore News

Paragon DPDS3 - Credit: Diogo Henriques Portes/MarineTraffic.com

Petrobras Loses $400M Court Case Against Former Offshore...
Drilling Rigs

VIDEO: SBM Offshore's Prosperity FPSO Leaves Dry Dock in...
FPSO

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Odfjell Oceanwind Names Knudsen CFO

Odfjell Oceanwind Names Knudsen CFO

Samsung Delivers Shuttle Tanker to Altera

Samsung Delivers Shuttle Tanker to Altera

Helix in Multi-year Well Intervention Deal with Shell in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Helix in Multi-year Well Intervention Deal with Shell in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Port Capacity in Question as UK Offshore Wind Expands

Port Capacity in Question as UK Offshore Wind Expands

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine