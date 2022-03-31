Wilkie Rejoins Westwood's RigLogix Team

Westwood Global Energy Group (Westwood), an energy market research and consultancy firm, has appointed Teresa Wilkie to its RigLogix team as Research Director.

The appointment marks Wilkie's return to Westwood after almost two years, which she spent with Bassoe Offshore / Esgian, working as offshore rig market analyst.

"With over a decade of experience under her belt as an analyst and product manager in the energy industry, Teresa is returning to Westwood following a previous four-year tenure working across the suite of rig intelligence services. Alongside her legacy with the Group, Teresa will also be bringing considerable expertise from her time at IHS Markit and Esgian (Bassoe Offshore), predominantly focused on the offshore rig market alongside several years’ experience tracking the subsea vessel and accommodation rig markets," Westwood said.

Terry Childs, Head of RigLogix, Westwood, said: “Teresa rejoins the RigLogix team at an exciting time, following the launch of the RigLogix Advanced upgrade options and Westwood’s continuing drive to support our clients with actionable energy transition intelligence. In her new enhanced role as Research Director of RigLogix, Teresa is going to be a key member of our team and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and insight into the offshore rig market.”



Westwood said that Teresa would be a pivotal part of the team investigating the growing importance of emissions data when assessing the rig market.

Wilkie said: "I’m delighted to be back home with the Westwood family. Rejoining the RigLogix team at such an exciting time of product development amid a rapidly evolving energy sector presents a real opportunity to drive growth and hone our services. It’s great to have the opportunity to work once again with a team that has such incredible knowledge and experience, and play my part in shaping RigLogix to help our clients deal with the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

