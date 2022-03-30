Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shearwater to Survey Equinor’s Mariner Field

March 30, 2022

(Photo: Shearwater GeoServices)
Offshore seismic services company Shearwater GeoServices announced Wednesday it has been awarded a 4D seismic monitor project at Equinor’s Mariner field in the U.K. North Sea.

The one-month project will be executed during the 2022 North Sea summer season. It will be the third Isometrix survey over the field and the second 4D monitor survey.

According to Shearwater, time-lapse seismic surveys help maximize production from existing fields by providing subsurface data to update reservoir modelling and production simulations. Shearwater said it will use its Isometrix multicomponent towed streamer technology for the project.

“Time-lapse seismic acquisition is a critical activity for maximising value creation from offshore oilfield assets, which is why our clients select world leading technology for these surveys,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater. “We have a long-established track record of executing 4D seismic surveys for Equinor and we look forward to return to the Mariner field to capture high-quality geophysical data for our client.”

Norwegian energy company Equinor has a 65.1% stake in the Mariner oilfield, co-own with JX Nippon, holding 20%, Siccar Point, 8.9%, and ONE-Dyas with the remaining 6%.

In January, Equinor cut resource estimates for the field, triggering an impairment charge of around $1.8 billion. Total recoverable reserves from the field is now estimated to be about 180 million barrels of oil equivalent, sharply from 275 million barrels seen earlier, Equinor said in a statement at the time.

