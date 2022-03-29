Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Building a Battery Hybrid SOV is the Aim of Vallianz, Royal IHC MOU

March 29, 2022

Image courtesy Vallianz Royal IHC
Vallianz Holdings Limited entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Royal IHC to design and build a next generation service operation vessel (SOV) to support offshore wind farms.

Designed by Royal IHC, the battery hybrid SOV will house advanced levels of integration and autonomy, designed to be ready for true zero emission operations by using full battery offshore charging system and alternative fuels for propulsion.

The SOV will have a dynamic positioning system, a motion compensated gangway and crane, an elevator tower as well as a daughter craft with step-less boat landing. Ample space will be available for warehousing, workshops, office spaces to cater to operations, and relaxation areas for passengers.

Under the terms of the MOU, the SOV will be built at PT. United Sindo Perkasa, Vallianz’ wholly owned subsidiary shipyard in Batam, Indonesia.

To facilitate the building and future operations of the SOV, Vallianz has also inked a MOU with Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (Deutschland) GmbH & Co. KG, which will provide ship management services for the SOV. 

"This project will serve as a springboard for Vallianz to advance our marine technology and capabilities, as well as strengthen our profile in the offshore windfarm industry," said Darren Yeo, Executive Vice Chairman of Vallianz. "At the same time, it will allow Vallianz PT USP to further penetrate the Asia Pacific shipbuilding market where we have marked our entry into Taiwan with the award of newbuilding contracts last year.”

