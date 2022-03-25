Canada: Two Near Miss Incidents Reported on Hibernia Offshore Platform In March

Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) said Friday that a near-miss incident had occurred on March 20 aboard the Hibernia platform, offshore Canada.

"Hibernia Management and Development Company (HMDC) has reported that on March 20, 2022 a crane on the Hibernia Platform was lifting a mini container when it made contact with a scaffold hoarding. There were three people working inside the hoarding at the time of contact. No one was injured and there was no damage to the scaffold hoarding," C-NLPB said.

West pedestal crane operations were halted and HMDC has initiated an investigation to determine the potential classification of the incident, the offshore oil and gas safety regulator said.

"C-NLOPB Safety Officers were already scheduled to travel to the Hibernia Platform in the coming days and will follow up with [the operating consortium] HMDC to review this incident and the near-miss that occurred on March 15. The C-NLOPB is also monitoring HMDC’s investigations of these incidents," C-NLOPB said.

Dropped object - Potentially fatal incident

As for the incident on March 15, 2022, C-NLOPB said that personnel had been moving the east blowout preventer gantry crane on the Hibernia platform when a piece of the motor’s drive assembly fell 10 meters to the deck.

"The crane was in motion with no load attached, and the object weighed approximately 8 kg. There were no injuries," C-NLOPB said last week.

Personnel authorized to be in the area were approximately 11 meters from the location of the dropped object at the time. The incident had the potential for fatality, based on the Dropped Objects Prevention Scheme (DROPS) calculator.

C-NLOPB said at the time that all wells were in a safe state, as there was no damage to well operations.

"HMDC immediately ceased gantry crane operations in the area and has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident, which the C-NLOPB is monitoring," the regulator said on March 18, 2022.

The Hibernia Platform is located 315 kilometers east southeast of St. John’s. It uses a fixed structure with three compartments: topsides, Gravity Based Structure (GBS), and an offshore loading system.

It is operated by Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC). HMDC shareholders are: ExxonMobil Canada (33.125%), Chevron Canada Resources (26.875%), Suncor (20%), Canada Hibernia Holding Corporation (8.5%), Murphy Oil (6.5%) and Equinor Canada Ltd. (5%).



