Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Diamond Offshore Set to Relist on NYSE

March 25, 2022

A Diamond Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Owen Foley/MarineTraffic.com
A Diamond Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Owen Foley/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore has received approval to relist its unrestricted common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "DO." 

"The company expects the common stock to commence trading on or about Wednesday, March 30, 2022," Diamond Offshore said.

Bernie Wolford, Jr., President, and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to return to the public markets on the NYSE. The relisting of our common stock is another important step in strengthening our capital structure to position Diamond for long-term success and growth."

People & Companies People Industry News Energy Activity Drilling

Related Offshore News

Credit: Wirestock/AdobeStock

Rights Group Calls on French Prosecutors to Probe SBM...
Deepsea Yantai ©Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy Finds Hydrocarbons at Hamlet Well, Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

©Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea...
Offshore Energy
©Tennet

TenneT: No Major Damage to HKZ Jacket after Cargo Ship...
Maritime Safety

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

GustoMSC's Floating Wind Platform Model Passes Harsh Environment Tests

GustoMSC's Floating Wind Platform Model Passes Harsh Environment Tests

Current News

Sakhalin Energy Projects in Russia are Important for Japan - Gov't Spokesman

Sakhalin Energy Projects in Russia are Important for Japan - Gov't Spokesman

Seadrill Names Ex-Borr Drilling Boss as Its New CEO

Seadrill Names Ex-Borr Drilling Boss as Its New CEO

Diamond Offshore Set to Relist on NYSE

Diamond Offshore Set to Relist on NYSE

Second Unaoil Bribery Conviction Quashed, as Ex-SBM Offshore Manager Wins Appeal

Second Unaoil Bribery Conviction Quashed, as Ex-SBM Offshore Manager Wins Appeal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine