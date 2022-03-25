Diamond Offshore Set to Relist on NYSE

Offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore has received approval to relist its unrestricted common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "DO."

"The company expects the common stock to commence trading on or about Wednesday, March 30, 2022," Diamond Offshore said.

Bernie Wolford, Jr., President, and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to return to the public markets on the NYSE. The relisting of our common stock is another important step in strengthening our capital structure to position Diamond for long-term success and growth."