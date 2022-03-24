Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Woodside Hires DOF for Enfield Field Xmas Trees Retrieval

March 24, 2022

Skandi Hercules - Credit: Steven Watkins/MarineTraffic.com
Skandi Hercules - Credit: Steven Watkins/MarineTraffic.com

Australian oil and gas company Woodside has awarded subsea services firm DOF Subsea Australia a contract for subsea services and the retrieval of subsea Xmas trees from the Enfield field, offshore Australia.

DOF said that the project would involve the recovery of 18 Subsea XTrees,18 flowbases and associated spool sections, one wellhead severance and recovery of up to 18 temporary guide bases at the Enfield field.

The contract includes project management, engineering, fabrication, and decommissioning services and is expected to be undertaken in Q3 and Q4 2022, using DOF Subsea’s Skandi Hercules vessel.

Mons Aase, CEO DOF Subsea AS, said, "This is a substantial contract award. It builds on successful campaigns delivered in the past for our client and grows our decommissioning track record in the APAC region. We look forward to working with Woodside Energy Limited to deliver a safe and efficient project”.Woodside Energy Limited’s Enfield XT Retrieval and Offshore Support Services."


