Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil Sees Oil Output Growing 10% in 2022

March 24, 2022

For Illustration: FPSO Carioca brought online at Brazil's Sepia field in 2021 - Credit: Petrobras
For Illustration: FPSO Carioca brought online at Brazil's Sepia field in 2021 - Credit: Petrobras

Brazil's oil production is expected to increase by around 300,000 barrels a day in 2022, an increase of 10% from last year, Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque said on Wednesday.

Albuquerque's statement was made at the opening of an International Energy Agency (IEA) ministerial meeting in Paris, and comes at a time of oil market stress and demand from nations like the United States for greater production from oil producers across the globe.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy said on Twitter that the increase in production is an "important contribution by Brazil to the stabilization of global energy markets" and that it results from regulatory advances, modernization of the Brazilian energy market and investments made in the pre-salt layer.

A large part of the Brazilian production of the commodity comes from state-run Petrobras, which like other private oil companies operating in the country bases production decisions on demand and pricing. The company declined to comment.

(Reuters - Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo/Writing by Carolina Pulice / Editing by Matthew Lewis)

South America Deepwater Activity Production

Related Offshore News

Snorre B - Credit - Harald Pettersen - Copyright - Equinor

Equinor Ramping Up Output at Snorre B Platform after...
Tolmount platform with drilling rig and a standby vessel - Credit: Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy's Post-merger Cashflow Rises to $678M


Trending Offshore News

©Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea...
Offshore Energy
© reativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

Saipem Core Investors, Banks Ready to Advance 1.5 Billion...
Finance

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

GustoMSC's Floating Wind Platform Model Passes Harsh Environment Tests

GustoMSC's Floating Wind Platform Model Passes Harsh Environment Tests

Current News

UK Sanctions Gazprombank, Alfa Bank and Sovcomflot

UK Sanctions Gazprombank, Alfa Bank and Sovcomflot

EnQuest Posts Record $397M Cashflow for 2021

EnQuest Posts Record $397M Cashflow for 2021

Woodside Hires DOF for Enfield Field Xmas Trees Retrieval

Woodside Hires DOF for Enfield Field Xmas Trees Retrieval

Brazil Sees Oil Output Growing 10% in 2022

Brazil Sees Oil Output Growing 10% in 2022

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine