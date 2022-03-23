Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ONGC Commissions New Offshore Water Injection Platform

March 23, 2022

©ONGC
©ONGC

Indian national oil and gas company ONGC has informed it has commissioned a new offshore water injection platform WIS-R in the Arabian sea, offshore India.

The platform will boost oil and gas recovery under Mumbai High Phase-IV redevelopment (MHSRD-IV).

NWIS-R was conceptualized in MHSRD-IV Project for two purposes. First, to revamp the aging water injection facility and, second, to start the EOR project of “Low Saline Water Flooding” in a selected area in the Mumbai High South field. 

The project was awarded to M/S LTHE for implementation. NWIS-R jacket and topside were installed by May 2021 and subsequently pre-commissioning and commissioning activity kicked off.

   

