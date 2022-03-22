Petrofac Wins UK North Sea Contract Extension with Spirit Energy

Oilfield services company Petrofac has won two-year operations and late-life asset support contract extension with Spirit Energy in the UK North Sea.

Under the contract, Petrofac will provide operations and maintenance support for Spirit Energy’s York platform in the Southern North Sea, and engineering, project, and consultancy services for all of the Spirit Energy-operated North Sea assets.

Petrofac did not share information on the value of the contract.

Petrofac has supported Spirit Energy’s assets since 2012. From 2018 to 2019, it took part in preparation work for the decommissioning of the Operator’s Audrey and Ensign platforms.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said: "The renewal of this key contract is demonstrative of the successful working relationship our respective teams have developed over the past ten years and the value Petrofac has been able to add in the late-life operations phase.

"Our support of Spirit’s recent life extension project on York, which has increased production by three to four years, is a great example of this. We look forward to continuing in this vein."