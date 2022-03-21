Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Halliburton, Schlumberger Suspend Operations in Russia amid U.S. Sanctions

March 21, 2022

(Photo: Halliburton)
U.S. oilfield services companies Halliburton and Schlumberger said on Friday they have suspended or halted Russia operations in response to U.S. sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The disclosures followed widespread departures by energy, retail, and consumer goods businesses and a series of European Union and U.S. bans on providing oil technology to Russia or importing its energy products.

Halliburton said it immediately suspended future business and would wind down its operations in Russia after earlier ending shipments of sanctioned parts and products to the country.

Schlumberger has ceased new investment and technology deployment while continuing with existing activity in compliance with international laws and sanctions, the company said in a statement late on Friday.

"We urge a cessation of the conflict and a restoration of safety and security in the region,” Schlumberger Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said.

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes declined to comment on its Russia operations.

Energy companies BP, Shell, Equinor and ExxonMobil have suspended business or announced plans to exit their Russia operations.

Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation", is among the world's largest oil and gas producers and exports 7 million to 8 million barrels per day of crude and oil products.

Its energy operations rely largely on home-grown service providers.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Gary McWilliams and Liz Hampton; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

