2022 Offshore Achievement Awards Winners Revealed

The winners of the 2022 Offshore Achievement Awards have been revealed at the Offshore Achievement Awards dinner in Aberdeen, acknowledging the achievements and outstanding performance of companies and individuals in the offshore energy industry.

In the new ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ category, judges received a wide range of applications that recognized excellence in developing and implementing policies, systems, and practices that seek to nurture and support diversity and inclusivity in the offshore energy sector.

The ‘Net Zero’ category saw entries from companies that have reduced the carbon footprint of their operations along with technology advances that will help Scotland and the UK achieve their net-zero targets.

The Young Professional category received the highest number of entries to date, which, the organizers said, is a great indication that the future of the industry is in good hands as it transitions to a low carbon future.

According to the organizers Dr Melfort Campbell OBE, Chairman and Chief Executive of IMES Group won the Significant Contribution Award for his outstanding services to the industry.

"Over the last 15 years, he has quietly “given back” to the industries that have helped him to succeed," the organizers said.

The full list of award winners are:



Emerging Technology – ARC Marine

Innovator – Organic Oil Recovery

Digital Innovation – Fennex

Internationalization & Diversification – Motive Offshore

Skills Development – Wood

Net Zero – Serica

Diversity & Inclusion – Baker Hughes

Great Company – Exceed

Young Professional – Dan Millard, Eserv

Significant Contribution – Melfort Campbell, IMES Group



Commenting on the event, Ian Phillips, Chairman of the OAAs and SPE Aberdeen Board Member says:“I want to commend our 2022 award winners and finalists, each of whom embodies the excellence, innovation, and ambition within the UK offshore energy industry. It is clear from the caliber of entries that there is an exceptional pool of talent in the sector.

"From strong, passionate individuals making admirable contributions, to large organizations striving to make the industry a better place for generations to come, our finalists and winners should be justifiably proud of their success.

"The evening’s celebrations honored the brightest and best, giving much-needed encouragement into a sector that has weathered the challenges of Covid-19, inspiring all of us to push ahead and support each other in the net-zero journey.”