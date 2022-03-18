Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Harland & Wolff Appoints Groat as Chairman of Its Board

March 18, 2022

Credit: kilhan/AdobeStock
Credit: kilhan/AdobeStock

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc has appointed Malcolm Groat as Chairman of the Board of Directors. 

Groat had earlier assumed the role of Interim Chairman on September 27, 2021, after Clive Richardson stepped down from the Board.

The company said Friday it also intended to appoint another non-executive director, "whose skills and experience are commensurate with the requirements of the company. 

"The Company is currently undertaking a formal process with external recruitment advisors/consultants and a further announcement will be made in due course. The Board, as is currently constituted, has four members comprising two executive directors and two non-executive directors which includes the Chairman," Harland & Wolff said.

John Wood, Group CEO of Harland & Wolff, comments: "I am delighted that Malcolm has been appointed as Chairman. He has been a non-executive director of the Company since March 2019 and has been deeply involved in all activities undertaken by the Company since that time. Malcolm brings with him a wealth of experience and understands our business model in great depth. I look forward to working closely with Malcolm going forward."

The company last year changed its name from Infrastrata to Harland & Wolff Group after the iconic shipyard that built the Titanic, which the company acquired in 2019.

Harland & Wolff in September 2021 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Spanish companies Navantia and Windar to target specific fixed and floating wind projects primarily within the UK.

In other news, Harland & Wolff earlier this week said there was speculation surrounding proposed legal action being brought upon its fully owned subsidiary, Harland & Wolff (Methil) Limited, by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

"The company can confirm that there are no outstanding dues owed to HMRC by Harland & Wolff (Methil), and its account is up to date," the company said.

People & Companies People Europe Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

©Acteon

Acteon's Claxton to Acquire Oceaneering's Decommissioning...
Normand Vision - ©Solstad Offshore

Havfram Exercises Final Extension Option for Normand...


Trending Offshore News

Scarabeo 8 / Credit: Wintershall Dea (file photo)

Saipem Nets $325M Offshore Drilling Deal with Aker BP
Drilling Rigs
Credit: OTC

Offshore Technology Conference 2022: Winners of Spotlight...
North America

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Heerema to Install 9,500t Substation Topside for Dogger Bank C Offshore Wind Farm

Heerema to Install 9,500t Substation Topside for Dogger Bank C Offshore Wind Farm

UKCS: Shell Releases Amended Plan for Jackdaw Gas Field Development

UKCS: Shell Releases Amended Plan for Jackdaw Gas Field Development

TMC, Allseas to Develop Commercial Seabed Nodule Collection System. Plan to Buy Another Drillship

TMC, Allseas to Develop Commercial Seabed Nodule Collection System. Plan to Buy Another Drillship

Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling Select Executive Team for Combined Company

Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling Select Executive Team for Combined Company

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine