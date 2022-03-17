Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TRIG Buys Stake in Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm

March 17, 2022

Image: Hornsea One Wind Farm, UK © Ørsted
Image: Hornsea One Wind Farm, UK © Ørsted

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has acquired a 7.8% stake in the huge Hornsea One wind farm located off England's Yorkshire coast, it said on Thursday.

TRIG bought the stake from Global Infrastructure Partners for an undisclosed sum.

On completion of the transaction, expected at the end of the first half of this year, Hornsea One will represent about 8% of TRIG's portfolio by value, the company said.

Hornsea One is the largest operational offshore wind farm in the world and has been running since 2020. With a capacity of around 1.2 gigawatts (GW), it generates enough electricity to power 1 million homes.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nina Chestney/Editing by David Goodman)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe


Trending Offshore News

Image by KingmaPhotos/AdobeStock

Petrofac Can Compete for ADNOC Contracts Again, As...
Energy
Credit:JHI

Eco Atlantic Agrees to Buy Guyana-focused JHI
Energy

Sponsored

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

TRIG Buys Stake in Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm

TRIG Buys Stake in Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm

Shore Power On, Engines Off for Heerema's Giant Crane Vessels Sleipnir and Thialf

Shore Power On, Engines Off for Heerema's Giant Crane Vessels Sleipnir and Thialf

Rovco Invests in SMD's EV Workclass ROV

Rovco Invests in SMD's EV Workclass ROV

Serica Energy Restarts Production from North Sea Gas Field

Serica Energy Restarts Production from North Sea Gas Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine