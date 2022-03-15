Balmoral Comtec to Open Composites Manufacturing Facility in Montrose Port. Promises New Jobs

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Comtec, part of Balmoral, has agreed to invest a seven-figure sum to create an advanced composites manufacturing facility on the quayside at Scotland's Montrose Port where large-scale components for the offshore energy sector will be built. The investment is initially expected to create 30-40 new jobs.

To house the new facility, Balmoral has leased almost 1700sqm of warehouse space from Montrose Port Authority and will install machinery and equipment required to build and maneuver the massive parts destined for the North Sea and other energy markets.

Tom Hutchison, CEO and Harbourmaster at Montrose Port Authority, said: “Balmoral joining the port community is a fantastic thing, not just for us as an organization, but for the whole of Montrose and the wider region. Not only will they bring new jobs to the town, but their services will also be used by other local businesses giving a further boost to the regional economy.

"Just a few months in, 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting and important year for Montrose Port and we are all excited to continue playing our part in the country’s energy transition.”

Balmoral Group, founded in 1980 by Chairman and Managing Director Jim Milne, specializes in the design, development, and delivery of buoyancy, protection, and insulation products for the global offshore energy sector.

As part of the news on the investment in the new facility in the Montrose Port, Balmoral confirmed Tuesday an initial 30-40 new skilled and semi-skilled jobs will be created in the town with more anticipated as the arm of the business grows.

Bill Main, Managing Director of Balmoral Comtec, said: “We already provide cable protection and buoyancy solutions to the offshore wind sector and this investment will allow us to deliver very large advanced composites structures direct from shore to ship.

"Exciting times lie ahead for this global market and our composite structures are of such a scale that it is essential that we have a quayside facility.

“Montrose Port has established itself as a shipping hub for offshore wind and we look forward to being part of the thriving local business community.”

'Outstanding addition'

Dave Doogan, MP for Angus, said: “This most recent announcement comes on the heels of a string of recent new business wins for Montrose Port Authority, including being selected as home to Operations and Maintenance (O&M) base for the planned Inch Cape offshore wind farm. Balmoral Comtec will be an outstanding addition to Montrose Port’s industrial capacity.

"This investment heralds extremely valuable new employment and training opportunities for Montrose and Angus more widely. The confidence that Balmoral Comtec has shown in selecting Montrose is a credit to the vision of Montrose Port Authority and further advances Montrose’s status as a key renewables hub in Scotland.”

