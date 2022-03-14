Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
W&T Offshore Promotes Gulf of Mexico Head to COO

March 14, 2022

U.S. Gulf of Mexico focused oil and gas W&T Offshore on Monday announced the promotion of William J. Williford to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Tracy W. Krohn, W&T’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “William has been important contributor to W&T’s success over his 16 years at the Company. His leadership and knowledge have been immensely valuable, and we are looking forward to his continued contribution in this enhanced role.”

William J. Williford joined W&T in June 2006 and most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager Gulf of Mexico. 

According to W&T, since joining the company, he has served in various positions of increasing responsibility, including Reservoir Engineer, Exploration Project Manager, General Manager Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and General Manager Gulf of Mexico Shelf and Deepwater. 

Williford has over 20 years of oil and gas technical experience with large independents in the Gulf of Mexico and Domestic Onshore. Prior to joining W&T, Mr. Williford held positions in reservoir, production, and operations at Kerr-McGee and Oryx Energy. Williford received a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from Mississippi State University.

 

