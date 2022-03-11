Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Havfram Exercises Final Extension Option for Normand Vision CSV

March 11, 2022

Normand Vision - ©Solstad Offshore
Normand Vision - ©Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore installation services firm Havfram has extended the contract for Solstad Offshore's construction support vessel Normand Vision.

Skudeneshavn, Norway-based Solstad Offshore said Friday that Havfram, formerly known as Ocean Installer, had exercised its final extension for the CSV Normand Vision. The firm contract will now expire on December 31, 2023.

Normand Vision is a construction vessel designed and built for the installation of subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and has been working for Havfram (then Ocean Installer) since its delivery in 2014.

No details were shared on the value of the contract extension.

