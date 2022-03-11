Malaysia: Kimanis Oil Exports to Fall in May on Field Maintenance

Exports of Malaysia's flagship Kimanis crude oil are set to fall to six cargoes in May, down two from April, due to maintenance at oilfields offshore Sabah, a preliminary loading schedule showed on Friday.

Shell, the operator of the oilfields that produce Kimanis, declined to comment. Oilfields equity owner Petronas (PETR.UL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal (SOGT), which processes oil and gas produced from the region’s offshore fields, will be shut in mid-May for brief maintenance, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Following that, the Gumusut-Kakap field will have a maintenance in the second half of May, he said.

The maintenance could also reduce June supplies, he added.

Shell operates the two deepwater fields, Gumusut-Kakap and Malikai off the coast of Sabah, capable of producing 170,000 barrels per day of Kimanis crude at peak.

(Reuters - Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sam Holmes)