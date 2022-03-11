Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Malaysia: Kimanis Oil Exports to Fall in May on Field Maintenance

March 11, 2022

Gumusut Kakap - Image by Ika Prasetyawan - MarineTraffic
Gumusut Kakap - Image by Ika Prasetyawan - MarineTraffic

Exports of Malaysia's flagship Kimanis crude oil are set to fall to six cargoes in May, down two from April, due to maintenance at oilfields offshore Sabah, a preliminary loading schedule showed on Friday.

Shell, the operator of the oilfields that produce Kimanis, declined to comment. Oilfields equity owner Petronas (PETR.UL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal (SOGT), which processes oil and gas produced from the region’s offshore fields, will be shut in mid-May for brief maintenance, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Following that, the Gumusut-Kakap field will have a maintenance in the second half of May, he said.

The maintenance could also reduce June supplies, he added.

Shell operates the two deepwater fields, Gumusut-Kakap and Malikai off the coast of Sabah, capable of producing 170,000 barrels per day of Kimanis crude at peak.

(Reuters - Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Industry News Energy Production Asia Activity

