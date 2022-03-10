Legasea's 'Shore to store' Project Promises to Cut Subsea Decom Emissions, Create 'Green' Jobs

Aberdeenshire-based subsea specialist Legasea said this week it had secured funding from Scottish Enterprise to develop its Shore to Store service, while creating green jobs.

"The innovative project will reduce the carbon footprint of subsea decommissioning operations, by taking subsea equipment that is no longer required, and finding routes to refurbish, recertify, remanufacture and reuse, keeping as many components as possible in use, with a projected annual carbon saving of 10,000 Tonnes CO2e," the company said.

Legasea plans to invest £1.3m ($1,7 million), during the three-year project, supported by a £187,950 grant, to be received following the creation of at least 6 new green jobs.

Scottish Enterprise announced that £10.7m has been approved for 43 projects involving total capital investment of £61.6m, with more than 750 green jobs to be created and safeguarded by the projects, supporting the transition to net-zero or minimizing environmental impacts by developing sustainable low-carbon products or services.

Managing Director of Business Services and Advice, at Scottish Enterprise, Jane Martin said: “The Green Jobs Call was established to enable companies like Legasea to create green jobs and support a sustainable Scottish economy. It is great to see this subsea specialist based in Aberdeenshire provide employment opportunities in the North-East of Scotland and highlights the vitality and talent in the area that is driving energy transition.

“Legasea’s shore to store service, with an annual forecast reduction of 10,000 tonnes of CO2 through the process of reusing and recycling components is great news for the environment and the economy. The project also highlights the innovation taking place across the energy industry to transition to a cleaner, greener economy as we drive towards net zero targets too.”