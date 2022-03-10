McDermott Wraps Bayu Undan Field Infill Work

Offshore services firm McDermott International said Thursday it had recently completed work under its first subsea, engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract with Australia's oil and gas firm Santos for the Bayu-Undan Infill Well Phase 3C Project in the Timor Sea.

The field is located around 310 miles (500 kilometers) off the northwest coast of Darwin, Australia, and 124 miles (200 kilometers) off the southeast coast of Timor-Leste.

The Bayu-Undan field is one of Timor-Leste's largest gas fields. Work on the Phase 3C Project started in May and concluded in December 2021. McDermott's scope involved the tieback of a single in-field well to existing facilities, re-using the existing flexible flowline, with a new umbilical and certain infrastructure.

McDermott said that a key to the execution had been the recovery of existing flexible flowlines, flushing to clear hydrocarbons, re-laying and a tieback from a new in-field well to the existing Bayu-Undan facility.

"Recovery and reusing existing flexible flowlines was a significant factor in enabling the work to be completed nine months from award and within the project schedule," the company said.

The company also said that local Timor-Leste businesses had been engaged to execute components of the project, including concrete mattress manufacture, marine training, and experience onboard the primary installation vessel—the Lay Vessel 108.

Credit:husni/MarineTraffic.com