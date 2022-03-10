Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Russian Piped Gas Deliveries to Europe Stable

March 10, 2022

A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) moves along the length of the pipeline, equipped with digital cameras and specific sensors. The data and footage is analysed to assess the integrity of the pipeline. (File Photo: Nord Stream AG)
Russian piped gas deliveries into Germany via Nord Stream 1 and Poland and into Slovakia via Ukraine remained stable, pipeline operator data showed on Thursday.

Flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany were steady at around 73,028,461 kWh/h, operator data showed.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline between Poland and Germany usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's supply of gas to Europe and Turkey but from December 21 until recently had been operating in reverse, which helped drive up European gas prices.

Flows on Thursday measured at the Mallnow border point stood at 7,280,550 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h), operator Gascade data showed, little changed from Wednesday.

For supply into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, capacity nominations stood at 882,087 megawatt hours, little changed from Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney and Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

Pipelines Activity Europe


