Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BHP Books Aquadrill's Vela Drillship for Gulf of Mexico Drilling

March 8, 2022

West Vela - Credit: Jose Perez/MarineTraffic.com
West Vela - Credit: Jose Perez/MarineTraffic.com

Australia-based BHP has booked Aquadrill's Vela drillship for a drilling operation in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The rig, managed by Seadrill, is currently in the Gulf of Mexico, on a contract with Equinor until May. After the expiration of the contract, the management of the rig will be taken over by Diamond Offshore. 

Diamond Offshore also manages Aquadrill's (ex-Seadrill Partners') Auriga drillship and Capricorn semi-submersible drilling rig.

The contract with BHP, which recently agreed to merge its petroleum business with Woodside, for the 2013-built Vela drillship is expected to start in September 2022 and last until December 2022, at an undisclosed day rate.

The Vela, previously far known as the West Vela, is a sixth-generation drillship with operational history in the U.S Gulf of Mexico. It was built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.


Energy Drilling Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Drillships Drilling Rigs

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Shell to Exit Russian Oil and Gas

Shell to Exit Russian Oil and Gas

Nexans, Peterson Den Helder Charter Havila Shipping Vessel Duo

Nexans, Peterson Den Helder Charter Havila Shipping Vessel Duo

Sakhalin Projects to Effectively 'freeze', Japan Holding Off Decision - Minister

Sakhalin Projects to Effectively 'freeze', Japan Holding Off Decision - Minister

BHP Books Aquadrill's Vela Drillship for Gulf of Mexico Drilling

BHP Books Aquadrill's Vela Drillship for Gulf of Mexico Drilling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine