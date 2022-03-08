BHP Books Aquadrill's Vela Drillship for Gulf of Mexico Drilling

Australia-based BHP has booked Aquadrill's Vela drillship for a drilling operation in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The rig, managed by Seadrill, is currently in the Gulf of Mexico, on a contract with Equinor until May. After the expiration of the contract, the management of the rig will be taken over by Diamond Offshore.

Diamond Offshore also manages Aquadrill's (ex-Seadrill Partners') Auriga drillship and Capricorn semi-submersible drilling rig.

The contract with BHP, which recently agreed to merge its petroleum business with Woodside, for the 2013-built Vela drillship is expected to start in September 2022 and last until December 2022, at an undisclosed day rate.

The Vela, previously far known as the West Vela, is a sixth-generation drillship with operational history in the U.S Gulf of Mexico. It was built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.



