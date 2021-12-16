Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Competition Regulator OKs Woodside's Merger with BHP's Oil & Gas Business

December 16, 2021

BHP's Shenzi platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BHP
BHP's Shenzi platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BHP

Australia's competition regulator approved Woodside Petroleum's agreed $28 billion merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm on Thursday, saying it would not reduce competition in the domestic gas market.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it found Woodside would continue to face competition from several suppliers after the deal that will create a global top 10 independent oil and gas producer.

Woodside will have a 20% share in the domestic gas market after the deal and will continue to compete with Chevron and Santos, as well as smaller suppliers including Shell and ExxonMobil, the ACCC said.

Woodside plans to put the merger to a shareholder vote in the second quarter of 2022.

"The clearance from the ACCC announced this morning is an important step as the parties progress towards targeted completion of the transaction in the second quarter of 2022," a spokesperson for Woodside said.

BHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, additional reporting by Himanshi Akhand; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Rashmi Aich)

Mergers & Acquisitions Australia/NZ Production Industry News Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

Viaro Energy Sells Foinaven Field Stake to BP
Chevron Logo - Credit: Sundry Photography

Chevron, Equatorial Guinea Pen Production Sharing...


Trending Offshore News

Blue Ocean Seismic Services swarm concept, illustration. Image from Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Sourcing Seismic with Subsea Swarms
Subsea Technology
Credit: BP

UK: BP Awards FEED Contracts for Teesside Power, Carbon...
Decarbonization

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Latin American Oil Auctions Kick Off after Two-year Lull

Latin American Oil Auctions Kick Off after Two-year Lull

Senegal's President Calls on Africa to Harmonize Oil Legislation

Senegal's President Calls on Africa to Harmonize Oil Legislation

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Offshore Gas Project Making Good Headway, Mauritania Oil Minister Says

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Offshore Gas Project Making Good Headway, Mauritania Oil Minister Says

IKM Subsea Confirms Buzios ROV Services Deal with Petrobras

IKM Subsea Confirms Buzios ROV Services Deal with Petrobras

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine