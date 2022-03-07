Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US House to Vote as Soon as Tuesday on Russia Energy Import Ban

March 7, 2022

© momentscatcher / Adobe Stock
© momentscatcher / Adobe Stock

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote as soon as Tuesday on legislation seeking to ban the import of Russian energy products and suspend normal trade relations with Russia, a congressional aide told Reuters.

The text of the proposal is expected later on Monday, the aide said. A group of key tax- and trade-writing lawmakers said in a joint statement that they had "agreed on a legislative path forward to ban the import of energy products from Russia."

It also would give President Joe Biden the authority to increase tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus and would require U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to seek suspension of Russia's participation in the World Trade Organization.


(Reuters - Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Tankers Energy Russia Oil North America

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

US House to Vote as Soon as Tuesday on Russia Energy Import Ban

US House to Vote as Soon as Tuesday on Russia Energy Import Ban

Ørsted Prepares for Potential Sanctions on Russian Gas

Ørsted Prepares for Potential Sanctions on Russian Gas

Seven Oil Firms Bid for Timor-Leste Oil and Gas Acreage

Seven Oil Firms Bid for Timor-Leste Oil and Gas Acreage

Duo Launches RenQuip to Fill Energy Market's Tool Manufacturing and Equipment Rental Gap

Duo Launches RenQuip to Fill Energy Market's Tool Manufacturing and Equipment Rental Gap

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine