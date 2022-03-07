Seven Oil Firms Bid for Timor-Leste Oil and Gas Acreage

Seven oil and gas companies have submitted bids for nine blocks offered during the Timor-Leste Second Licensing Round period 2019/2022

"The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral, Mr. Victor da Conceição Soares officially opened the Bid Submission for the Timor-Leste Second Licensing Round period 2019/2022, and there are seven companies bids for nine blocks. The winner for the bid will be announced on 15 April 2022," said ANPM Timor-Leste, the country's petroleum and mineral regulatory authority.

The bidding application for Timor-Leste Second Licensing Round closed on March 4 2022 at 4.30pm.

Timor-Leste had offered 18 blocks in total, 7 of which are onshore, and eleven offshore.

The companies that submitted bids are Dravida Petroleum (Block N), Eni (Block P), Esperança Timor Oan, Lda. (Blocks B and F), HTS Exploration Ltd. (Block F), Santos NA Timor Leste Pty Ltd (Block R), Supernova Energy B. V. (Block R), Timor Gap E. P. (Blicks A and F).