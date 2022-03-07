NOAKA: Aker BP Taps Hitachi Energy for "World’s Longest" Power-from-shore AC Connection FEED

Aker BP, the Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company, has selected Hitachi Energy as a technology partner for the NOAKA power-from-shore project offshore Norway.

The entire project, aimed at developing the so-called NOAKA oil and gas fields in the North Sea will be powered by up to 150 megawatts of power from the mainland grid – making it the world’s longest power-from-shore AC connection at around 250 km, Hitachi Energy said.

Hitachi Energy will perform detailed front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for a power quality solution that will enable the Aker BP-operated NOA Fulla field and the Equinor operated Krafla field in the North Sea to be powered from the mainland. The contract awarded to Hitachi Energy includes an option to deliver the power quality solution when the FEED studies are completed.

By using power from the mainland grid, which is mainly renewable hydropower, minimizes NOAKA’s carbon footprint.

"To ensure the smooth, reliable and safe transmission of electricity to the offshore platforms, Hitachi Energy’s solution combines two power quality technologies that have never been used before for this type of application: a high-performance STATCOM, called SVC Light, and thyristor-controlled series capacitors. The MACH control and protection system, will enable the two technologies to work in harmony as a single synchronized solution," Hitachi said.

“We are delighted that Aker BP has selected our pioneering power quality solution, enabling this vital energy project to be powered with emission-free renewable energy,” says Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “This world-first solution will also enable progress toward mega-scale offshore renewable power installations, offering viable alternative pathways for connecting power from shore with AC over long distances.”

“Our ambition is to develop the NOAKA area with a minimum carbon footprint and a prerequisite for this is that the fields are supplied with power-from-shore,” says Lars Høier, Senior Vice President and Asset Manager for NOAKA at Aker BP. “We selected Hitachi Energy as our trusted technology partner to provide a reliable and flexible grid connection and power quality solution to secure high reliability in our operations.”

Hitachi Energy’s said its proposed solution comprised a new grid connection to house the STATCOM, thyristor-controlled series capacitors, shunt reactors and gas-insulated switchgear. The solution will also increase the transmission capacity of an existing 420 kV mainland grid connection with new gas-insulated switchgear and a power transformer.