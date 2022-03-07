Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Gangway Firm Uptime Nets Long-tem Walk-to-Work Deals with DOF Subsea

March 7, 2022

Motion-compensated gangway supplier Uptime International has secured two long-term walk-to-work contracts with the offshore vessel owner DOF Subsea.

Uptime will be supporting DOF Subsea's on the vessel owner's recently awarded long-term contract for a Multi-Purpose Supply Vessel (MPSV). The MPSV is starting work for an unnamed major international energy company on a three-year firm, plus 2 x 1-year options contract.

The first award is for an Uptime 23.4m rental system to be employed as a front runner, starting in June 2022. The Uptime 23.4m rental system is an active motion compensated gangway and will be used as part of the vessel’s logistics system. 

The contract duration is expected to be approximately one year.

The second award is for an OEM purchase of an Uptime 30m autonomous logistics system that will be delivered, installed, and used on the same MPSV, for the remainder of the vessel contract.

Hugo Øyen, SVP Sales and Marketing of UPTIME International AS, in a statement says: "We are proud and humbled to be chosen by DOF to be the Walk to Work system provider for this long-term project. Especially pleased that we together found a good solution with a frontrunner rental system while waiting for delivery of the state-of-the-art OEM 30m system in 2023."
