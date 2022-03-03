Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saab Seaeye Cougar tapped for work in Japan's Offshore Renewable Sector

March 3, 2022

Image courtesy Saab Seaeye
Japan’s growing offshore wind industry is gaining a Saab Seaeye Cougar XTi underwater robotic vehicle for cable burial inspection and other roles. Kaiyo Engineering has acquired the 2000m rated Cougar for deployment from a 250-ton mother ship, the Kaiyo Maru.  

Kaiyo Maru is one of a fleet of vessels belonging to Kaiyo Engineering, the only privately owned research and observation company in Japan.
The Cougar XTi adds to Kaiyo’s portfolio of Saab Seaeye robots that include a Leopard and a Falcon.

In addition to its cable inspection role, the Cougar will also be used by Kaiyo Engineering to cover additional Leopard work.

Kaiyo’s Cougar comes with four Imenco cameras, a Tritech SeaKing sonar, Nortek DVL and station-keeping software, and a five-function heavy-duty manipulator with a camera. Its intelligent iCON behavior-based ecosystem endows each device with its own microprocessor for individual control and real-time feedback, in a modular future-flexible system that allows for further development and innovation.

The entire Kaiyo Cougar XTi operational configuration includes a launch and recovery system (LARS), tether management system (TMS) and 20ft control cabin and workshop.

Vessels Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Japan Subsea Technology ROV

